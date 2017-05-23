New study finds even one alcoholic drink a day can increase risk of breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new study about alcohol and breast cancer is out - and we've gotta admit, it has us asking more questions.

According to findings by the American Institute for Cancer Research, drinking just one glass of wine or a can of beer a day can increase a woman's risk of breast cancer.

Apparently, the risk can increase by 5% for women who have not gone through menopause, and by 9% in postmenopausal women.

That's good to know, but what about reports that say alcohol is actually good for you?

Let's take a study that was published in the British Medical Journal as an example, it suggests that moderate alcohol drinking can decrease the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other heart-related deaths.

And it doesn't end there, another study out of China found that a nightly glass of wine with your dinner can potentially protect your brain from the risk of developing dementia.

Well, the one thing we know for sure about all of these studies is that they're missing one vital piece - an explanation.

In almost every study, researchers fail to explain exactly why they're getting the results they're getting - whether they're good or bad.

But with all of these conflicting reports on breast cancer and alcohol, we may just be getting more confused than enlightened.