Manchester Attack: Death toll rises to 22, includes children

LONDON — At least 22 people, including children, were killed in an explosion which ripped through a crowd of people leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night. The deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings has left a country in mourning and police searching for answers.

Here’s what we know — and don’t know — so far.

What we know

• The blast rocked Manchester Arena at around 10:35 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. ET) as fans were leaving the venue.

• At least 59 people were injured. Police said that victims were being taken to eight area hospitals for treatment.

• British Prime Minister Theresa May, who chaired an emergency Cabinet meeting Tuesday, said authorities believe they know the identity of the attacker.

• Police said they believe the attack was carried out by a lone male attacker, who died in the powerful blast.

• ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, but offered no evidence to support the claim.

• Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack.

• An improvised explosive device is believed to have been used in the attack, police said.

• Arena representatives said that the explosion occurred outside the main concert area, in a “public space.”

• The arena, built in 1995, has a capacity of about 21,000 people. It is not clear how many concertgoers were inside the venue on Monday evening.

What we don’t know

• The identity of the attacker: May said authorities believe they know who he is, but that his name name can’t be released at this point in the investigation.

• The motive: While police say they believe the attacker was working alone, police said they were investigating whether the attacker was part of a larger network or plot. Although ISIS claimed the bombing, the terror group did not mention a name and did not post a photo or provide any additional details.

Queen Elizabeth sent a message early Tuesday, via the royal website:

“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert. I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured. I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity. ELIZABETH R.”