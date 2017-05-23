GoFundMe page launched to help pay hockey star’s fine for saying homophobic slurs

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise $10,000 for the NHL Anaheim Ducks’ captain, Ryan Getzlaf, after he was fined for saying a homophobic slur.

During Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Friday, Getzlaf called a referee a “cocksucker” leading him to be fined the maximum amount of $10,000 for his comment.

The GoFundMe page is raising the amount to give to a charity that the captain decides.

“Ryan Getzlaf was unfairly given the maximum fine by the sinister NHL for accurately calling a ref a rooster vacuum,” the page says, “Now if everyone donates just $1 we can raise enough money to send a message to the NHL that no more will this kind of snowflake over reaction to words stand.”

If Getzlaf doesn’t want to participate in the page’s efforts, the money will go to a local charity that the page creator’s chooses.