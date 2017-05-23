Creators of local Hip-Hop Book Club on a grind to go national and influence culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- You don't have to be a hip-hop head to know the culture runs deep.

The guys behind Good Culture, a Dallas based socialite club, created the Hip Hop Book Club, an inclusive discussion on influential rap albums.

"People love hip-hop, so it's something we can do with the community," Good Culture's Kenny Reeves told NewsFix. "It's not a book club in nature, but it's giving that same respect to music."

For its third session held at Josey Record in Dallas, people gathered to discuss the "Lord Willin'" album by the rap duo, Clipse.

"There's a deeper meaning to the Clipse," explained member Sobechi Ibekwe, "One of them left to pursue his faith with God so it's the story of having everything you want and then getting there to realize it's not what you want."

Just because this book club isn't technically crackin' open a book, doesn't mean people aren't leaving without a message or an acquired skill.

"I like the idea of people being able to come out and work on their public speaking skills," said Ibekwe.

Just for the record, their "book club" has received national attention, giving the guys even more momentum to keep grinding.

"We want to be in the position where we can take this on the road and go to different cities and continue to educate people and hopefully end up on some school campuses."

You can join the crew at Josey Records in Dallas, every fourth Monday of the month to get a taste of what they call "good culture."