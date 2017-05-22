Woman pepper sprays 🔥👀 Wendy’s workers over stale fries 👎🍟

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A woman demanding fresh French fries took matters into her own hands at a Wendy’s restaurant in Minneapolis.

Employees told police that the woman, 25-year-old Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson, asked for fresh fries at the drive-thru, but things got heated and she reached through the drive-thru window. That’s when an employee threw a soda on her, according to CBS Minneapolis.

The woman then grabbed pepper spray from her vehicle and shot it through the drive-thru window, reportedly hitting a manager in the face and another employee.

Cops were called and Dixson was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and unauthorized use of tear gas.

No word if she ever got her piping hot fries or not. 🤔😃