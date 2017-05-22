Texas lawmakers move forward with new bathroom, adoption laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN -- Texas moved closer to passing two controversial new laws over the weekend, but did the state take two steps back in the process?

On Sunday, the state House approved a new rule requiring public schools to provide single-person bathrooms for transgender students.

It's a watered-down version of the bathroom bill that's been debated for months, but the arguments on both sides are the same as ever.

Does this rule do enough to avoid singling out trans students for bullying and abuse, while protecting their classmates from the horrors of having to use the same bathroom as someone different from them?

Also, who's footing the bill for building new one-stall bathrooms in every public school in Texas?

Meanwhile, the Texas Senate is moving forward with a bill that would protect adoption agencies from discrimination lawsuits - as long as that discrimination is in accordance with their "sincerely held religious beliefs."

Folks who oppose the bill worry that it would be used to deny same-sex and transgender Texans who are trying to adopt. And, since only Christian groups are contracted with the state - that it could legalize religious discrimination as well.

Basically, if one group gets more freedom, and they can use it to take freedom away from another group, is that a step forward, or a step back?