Rock the vote! Dwayne Johnson running for President in 2020?!

NEW YORK, NY -- The Rock was cooking up something hot for Saturday Night Live's season finale.

This was Dwayne Johnson's 5th time hosting SNL, and what better way to celebrate than telling the world you're gonna run for president?

"A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States," The Rock said. "Tonight, I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all...I'm in!"

That's right people. The Rock is running for prez in 2020! We think. If you're curious who his future side kick will be, you might be surprised.

"I've already chosen my running mate, he's also in the 5-Timers Club," Dwayne said. "Mr. Tom Hanks!"

Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place. Maybe Alec played Trump a little too well!

Whether or not Dwayne is serious about his bid, he gave the people a big serving of truth.

"When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise," Dwayne said. "Americans deserve strong, capable leaders. Leaders who care about this country and care about its people."

Spoken like a true politician. Only time will tell if this is really the first stepping stone for Rock and Hanks 2020! Looks like Kanye's got some competition come election time.