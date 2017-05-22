‘Reality Steve’: the man behind the ‘The Bachelor’ & ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The Bachelor and The Bachelorette: it is must-see TV for many, must spoil TV for many others. And when it comes to those must-have spoilers, the juicy gossip, and basically everything else to do with the franchise – there’s one man that knows it all. His name – is Steve Carbone. But most people know him better as “Reality Steve.”

But how does he get those spoilers? Are there things he knows about but doesn't tell anyone? And what does he have to say about this year's Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay? The answers to all of those questions and more - answered in this edition of Commuter Convo.