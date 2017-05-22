Melania doesn’t want anything to do with Trump’s hands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL -- Trump's hands have gotten, well, out of hand.

When POTUS and FLOTUS first arrived in Israel, Trump reached out to hold his wife's hand when: DENIED! Melania wasn't having it at all and slapped his hand out the way!

One person tweeted:

Most of America feels the same, Melania pic.twitter.com/Ibde9GWm5u — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 22, 2017

Even James Corden chimed in:

Melania is kind of a boss! https://t.co/qxDa57jlsw — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 22, 2017

Folks, it wasn't any better when Trump was in Saudi Arabia either. Instead of peace in the middle east, all eyes are on the "Orb of Mystery."

Trump, the King, and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia opened a new center by literally putting their hands on an orb that lights up, and the internet is glowing crazy!

Comments range from this:

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — ALEXJONES CHUGS PISS (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017

To these guys who took liberties with Photoshop and Lord of the Rings!

I PHOTOSHOPPED SARUMAN INTO TRUMP'S ORB PICTURE AND IT'S NOT EVEN WEIRD pic.twitter.com/cVJFGP5NPG — Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) May 22, 2017

Wait, it gets better! After Trump touched the orb, a sink hole opened up in Mar-a-Lago!

Maybe this should be Trump's wake up call to keep his tiny Twitter fingers to himself.