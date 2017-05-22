MashforMicah ends regular season with nearly $45k thanks to TCU homers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- "I can't. Like, 46? I just, it blows my mind."

Given the situation, you can understand why Maurice Ahern is lost for words.

The season-long push called #MashforMicah is steaming ahead into the postseason, and we're talking big money.

As we told you in February, it all started with one former Frog. Joe Gagnon took to Twitter, vowing he'd give $10 to the Micah Ahern TCU Baseball Scholarship for every home run.

At season's end, I will donate $10 for every HR @TCU_Baseball hits to the Micah Ahern TCU Baseball Scholarship. #NEGU — Great Davey's Ghost (@Ace_Gagnon) February 16, 2017

Then, the whole thing blew up. Hundreds pledged donations with seven-year-old Micah Ahern in mind, and #MashforMicah was born.

Now, with the regular season in the books, it's time to check in on the long fly ledger.

Through the regular season finale, #MashForMicah pledges total $43,579! @TCU_Baseball More details to follow . . . . — Great Davey's Ghost (@Ace_Gagnon) May 21, 2017

Yeah, we're talking more than $43,000, y'all!

"It just means the world to see that," Micah's father, Maurice Ahern, said. "It just blows my mind because I still don't know how all that happened."

It's been a challenging season for the Aherns, their first since Micah ended his battle with Neuroblastoma. His dad, though, doesn't think the youngest Frog is too far away.

"There's a picture where he's up in the stands, the booth," Ahern remembered through tears. "I've thought of that many times. He's just watching and cheering on, I think the biggest cheerleader for them."

And with tournament play still ahead, there's plenty of money to be made.

"It's still not done. So 43, it's still not done," Aherns said.

And neither are the Frogs or the Aherns.

In the words of Micah: "Never ever give up. Go Frogs!"