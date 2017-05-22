Fort Worth teen dies after canoe capsizes on Benbrook Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENBROOK - A fort worth teenager died after his canoe capsized in a lake.

The body of 17-year-old Matthew Franklin went missing Saturday evening on Benbrook Lake. His body was recovered that night and later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Officials say he went under water and never surfaced when the canoe he was in flipped over.

Two other boys were in the boat, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram; both made it to shore. Texas game wardens reported that Franklin's canoe was found in 12 feet of water, just 25 yards from the shore.

His family has created a GoFundMe page for his funeral expenses.