UK police: 19 confirmed dead, at least 50 injured in explosions at Ariana Grande concert

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND -- At least 19 are dead and 50 others injured in a "terrorist incident" involving several "loud" explosions at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England Monday.

In a post on Twitter, Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to the arena around 10:35 p.m. Monday with reports of an explosion there, and noted the 19 confirmed dead and around 50 injured; police also said it is being treated as a terrorist incident “until police know otherwise.”

In a tweet, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement:

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available."

A label rep says Ariana is "okay."

A Twitter account for the arena posted a tweet saying:

"We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night. The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers to out to the victims."

Ivo Delgado, a witness, told CNN he heard one explosion as the concert was ending. He said there was smoke in a main corridor outside the arena seating and stage area.

“It was a really big explosion. Everybody started screaming and running,” he said. "There were people on the floor … There was a lot of confusion.”

Video posted to social media shows a stampede as thousands of fans started running for cover.

Fans say Ariana had just wrapped up her set when the "explosions" went off and everyone lost it. Police call it a "serious incident" and are asking people to stay away from the area.

