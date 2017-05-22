Chimps at Dallas Zoo mourn the loss of alpha male KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their chimpanzees after 20-year-old KC was found unresponsive in the chimp building.

Veterinarians are awaiting test results to determine an exact cause of death, but say all indications show KC died from cardiac failure. The zoo says the chimps surrounding KC were quiet and calm as they respectfully said goodbye to their alpha male.

And zoo officials wrote on their Facebook page KC's family and friends appear to be doing well -- but keepers will keep a close watch on them as they recover from this loss.