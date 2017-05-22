19-year-old accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend outside club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend by accident outside of a club in Dallas. Officers say they found Natalie Tavares with a gunshot wound next to a vehicle at the Tiger Cabaret club. Witnesses reported to police that Aldo Saucedo was fighting with a man outside of the club when he reached inside of his car, pulled out a handgun, and fired at the man -- but the shots ended up striking and killing Tavares.

Officers arrested Saucedo at the scene. He is now facing murder and aggravated assault charges.