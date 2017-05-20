Teens stuck on new Six Flags ‘Joker’ ride for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- We've got a new finalist for worst Joker.

Jared Leto's "damaged" version of Batman's arch nemesis saw harsh criticism. But the newest Joker of the bunch -- the one at Six Flags Over Texas -- made a run for the title last night.

Way at the top of the free fly coaster, one cart came to a stop with eight high school seniors in it. To make matters worse, it happened during a thunderstorm.

The park's been pushing Saturday as Joker's official first flight, but Six Flags Senior Nite got a sneak peek they won't soon forget.

A season pass is your ticket to ride #THEJOKER today and tomorrow, before it opens to everyone on Saturday! #SixFlagsOverTexas pic.twitter.com/APBevi5aOr — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) May 18, 2017

Eight people were in those seats high above the crowd for more than three hours while lightning rolled above. Everyone got out safe thanks to park workers and the Arlington Fire Department.

Six Flags Spokesman Sharon Parker released a statement Saturday saying:

The safety of our guests is our highest priority. Our maintenance and safety teams worked with the Arlington Fire Department to unload 8 guests from the ride. Our engineers are currently conducting a thorough inspection to determine what triggered the ride to stop. A determination of when the ride will open will be made once the safety check is complete.

Later the park tweeted:

The Joker will open following a full inspection. Severe headwinds triggered a safety stoppage overnight. All guests were safely unloaded. — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) May 20, 2017

Into Saturday afternoon, the cart was still at the top with workers in a suspended basket trying to get to the bottom of it.

Of course, leave it to the super villain to cause the chaos while rides like Superman roll on, no problem.