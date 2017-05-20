Pippa ties the knot in lavish Royal-ish wedding!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND -- Pippa got hitched, y'all!

The younger sister of England's future queen married her millionaire bae in a wedding fit for a royal!

Of course, big sis Kate was there along with her hubby and future king, Prince William. But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge weren't the only big names who attended the wedding of the year.

We spotted tennis star Roger Federer and his wife. Plus, we can't forget about Prince Harry. We're sure he was the life of the reception.

Pippa's niece and nephew played an adorable part in the fancy ceremony also. Prince George was a page boy and Princess Charlotte was a teeny tiny bridesmaid.

When all was said and done, Pippa and her new hubby shared a kiss for all to see, then went on their merry way.

We've seen Pippa steal the show at Kate's wedding, and now we've seen Kate in action. So we gotta ask: who wore the best wedding dress?