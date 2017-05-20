Instagram not picture perfect for your mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People love to hate on social media. Especially when people can't seem to put the phone down to have an actual face-to-face conversation.

Not being social is only one of several problems social media has created in the digital age. The Royal Society of Public Health in England surveyed 1,500 people between the ages of 14 to 24 to see how social media effects mental health, and they didn't pull any punches.

"Everything on social media I find very curated," one woman said. "I know that I've spent maybe half an hour taking the perfect studying picture."

"You can create your own lifestyle online so you can have a fake lifestyle," another woman said.

The urge people have to go out of their way to post a picture has gotten so out of hand, it's made Instagram the worst social media app for young people's mental health.

"You go on the explore page and then you see somebody with a better car than you, better grades than you, a better girlfriend than you, it could be anything and you'll always want more," one man said.

However, Instagram's instant gratification isn't the only thing the social media giant is under fire for. A lot of controversy has surrounded the photo sharing app - and their parent-company Facebook, for flat out copying Snapchat's story ideas.

Snapchat has face filters, Instagram introduces face filters. Snapchat has 24-hour stories, Facebook and Instagram add 24 hour stories. You get the idea.

Which begs the question -- we know imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but what will we see be "imitated" next?