University Park janitor gifted $53K for new home

DALLAS - One University Park Elementary School janitor just got the gift of a lifetime.

Jesus Gonzalez has worked for the school for the past 25 years and lives in a house on school property.

That house, however, is being demolished in June, to make room for a new school building.

When the community heard the news, they quickly started a Go-Fund-Me page, and on Thursday, they presented Gonzalez with a $53,000 check to help him buy a new house.

University Park Elementary is already planning to move Gonzalez into another district-owned home, so Gonzalez says he'll save the money so he can buy a new place when he retires.