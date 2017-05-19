Sweden has dropped all charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange – but he’s not a free man just yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- He's been a wanted man for nearly 7 years. Now, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is a little less wanted.

On Friday, prosecutors in Sweden announced they've dropped their long-running investigation into rape allegations against Assange.

And although Assange posted a picture on Twitter of him smiling, we think it might be too early to celebrate.

Assange has been living in asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for 5 years, and he might need to stay there a bit longer.

There's an arrest warrant out for him in Britain because he missed a court date - so he could be arrested as soon as he steps out of the embassy.

And then there are all of those classified U.S. documents that were posted on Wikileaks.

Yeah, Chelsea Manning served 7 years in prison over that - but there's still talk Assange could be charged in the case.

So, he might have dodged the bullet with Sweden, but freedom - no. That's still a long way away.