Richardson police search for road rage killer

RICHARDSON - Richardson police are asking for help this morning following a deadly road rage incident off US Highway 75.

The incident happened Thursday morning on the frontage road between Arapaho Road and Campbell Road in Richardson. Witnesses told police they saw two cars driving erratically; when the cars came to a stop at a red light, they say the drivers exchanged words. One then allegedly shot the other as the light turned green. Robert Klikus, 27, of Irving, died.

Police are still looking for the suspect. That person was last seen driving a white, four door 2012 Toyota Camry, which was last seen headed east down Arapaho Road.