Radio producer helps spread the message about bone marrow donations

DALLAS -- Kidd Kraddick Morning Show producer, Nick Adams, heroic gesture helped save a stranger's life.

"I signed up to be a bone marrow donor through the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show," Nick explained. "I wouldn't have signed up if it wasn't for my job."

Before Nick knew it, he'd given a 60-year-old man diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia another chance at life.

"I got the call that, 'Hey I'm a match, we're going to fly you to Houston to be there a couple of days and donate your stem cells'," he added.

Now Nick is patiently waiting to meet his match.

"After a year I believe it's up to him should we communicate more get real names or meet face to face," Nick explained.

In the meantime, he's getting the word out about bone marrow donations which are something Leukemia survivor Danielle Stephens has benefited from first hand.

"It was probably the hardest two months of my life," Stephens told NewsFix. "Several people wait years to find a match but I was fortunate enough to find one in two months."

Here's a heartbreaking truth: according to non-profit DKMS, six out of ten patients will not receive a bone marrow transplant.

So Nick and Danielle want everyone to know not all heroes come with a cape. All you need is an open heart, hope, and a giant Q-tip!

"It's very simple, it's a giant Q-tip they give you and you swab it around in your mouth and you put in an envelope and mail it back," explained Nick.