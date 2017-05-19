Lion cub first to be born at Dallas Zoo in 43 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The guests at the Dallas Zoo were able to see the big debut of one of its newest members.

“This is amazingly exciting!" said Keith Zdrojewski with the Dallas Zoo, "We haven’t had a lion cub at the Dallas Zoo in 43 years, so anyone here right now has never seen a cub in Dallas.”

DFW, meet Bahati, which means “lucky one” in Swahili.

For this bouncing baby girl, the name is a perfect fit. Especially for Bahati’s mom, whose last pregnancy resulted in two stillborn cubs. Bahati needed to be delivered through C-section at the zoo.

“Bahati is the first cub that she has ever seen live,” Zdrojewski said. “So that’s another reason it’s a miracle. She’s never seen a cub, never seen a cub nurse, so this is all instinct.”

Folks at the Dallas Zoo say this first-time mama is definitely getting used to her new gig.

“We tried setting [Bahati] out here a few days ago just to get her used to it. Mom is very protective, so she would carry her back in until she felt comfortable out here. We don’t want to say she’s a helicopter mom, but she’s as close to one as you can be for a lion.”

Yeah, and he isn’t lion lyin', the new mom was watching over her new cub.

But her mom isn’t the only one beaming, this little one is, without a doubt, the zoo’s new pride and joy as well.