Forney softball team plays game in honor of Emily Galiano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNEDALE, TX -- Ribbons in their hair and her number on their shirts; The Forney High School Lady Jackrabbits softball team played the hardest game they've ever played -- the game in memory of teammate Emily Galiano, who died from injuries after being run over Tuesday night leaving a team dinner.

"I think everyone just wants to keep Emily’s legacy going and that’s what Emily would want. She would want us to still come out and support and keep the team going,” Lynzee Palomo said.

Police say 14-year-old Emily and a couple of teammates were horse playing in the driveway after dinner and Galiano fell behind the vehicle. The 16-year-old driver backed out, not knowing Emily was on the ground. No charges are expected to be filed.

The game played on Thursday had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed due to the tragedy -- but Emily’s teammates knew the right way to honor her would be through her love for the game.

Chelsea Cahill said, "Emily was always a supportive teammate and even if the team was losing, she kept going; she kept a positive attitude, she never let any of us down and she just keeps going.”

Forney faced Mansfield Lake Ridge in the semifinal match up and although they're supposed to be rivals on the field, Mansfield expressed sympathy for the opposing team’s loss with a simple tweet that read, "We're with you."

Emily loved the game and her teammates, her teammates loved her, and she will be remembered each time they step on the field.