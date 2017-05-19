Beauty bloggers on Instagram are starting some pretty strange trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Are beauty bloggers taking "creativity" to an extreme? We think so, but they sure are certainly "fuzzing" up out Instagram feeds.

And one of those strange trends was started by Marly, a Dutch makeup blogger who posted a picture on Instagram of her face covered in pom-poms.

Yes, pom-poms.

And if you're not interested in putting them all over your face, some beauty bloggers are trying the look out on their brows, eyelids, and lips.

Sounds pretty uncomfortable, but you don't need much to achieve the look, just some pom-poms and eye lash glue.

And if this isn't exactly the kind of "different" you're looking for, how about feather?

Yep - makeup blogger Stella Sironen saw an Instagram post of feathered brows by a sued named Leevi, she liked it and made it a trend!

And it's quite a hit among fellow beauty bloggers. And all you need to recreate this look is a glue stick and apparently a whole lot of time to kill.

Well, we wouldn't suggest taking these looks anywhere beyond your Instagram page - but again, who knows these days.