All Eyez on Me: Tupac movie tour hits Dallas!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- To some, Tupac was a poet and prophet whose life was cut short. To others, he was a gangster from East Harlem, New York whose bad decisions ultimately led to his death. Regardless of which side you were on, now you get to see his story.

"He’s a very important person. He's a very inspirational person. A lot of people have a negative image of what Tupac was and what he stood for. If you actually study his life and read about him, there’s a lot you can learn from him,” says Tupac fan Ryan Lynch.

All Eyez on Me, the highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic is almost here. But if you can't wait until June 16, you might want to catch the All Eyez on Me Experience mobile cinema tour.

The Cine-Transformer is a 53 foot, double expandable, state of the art moving movie theater -- and what's inside is even better.

"They’ll enter and they'll check out a 12-minute trailer that gets to the heart and the soul of how this movie was made. So you got interviews from the director, Benny Boom, from the producer, from the talent involved -- some great behind the scenes looks that you can't catch anywhere else,” says Codeblack Films' Anthony Rose.

The 17-city tour made its sixth stop in Dallas, bringing all things Makaveli.

"We wanted to start in LA and end up in Miami and we wanted to hit every city in between there that was efficient enough and we were going to reach the most people,” says Rose.

To this day, Tupac's message still touches people, proving legends never die.

Rose says, "It’s inspirational and we want people to walk away inspired and wanting to do more, and continue doing more and go out. Be that spark that Tupac talked about."