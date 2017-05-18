WWII planes visit Dallas, remind us what heroes look like

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- FIFI, the B-29 Superfortress, is just one of the WWII-era planes on display at the Dallas Executive Airport this weekend, and she's one of the few opportunities still around to experience what America's heroes lived through back in the day.

"On take-off," says David Oliver of the CAF, "we say it'll chatter your teeth off, and it'll smoke, and you'll have all kinds of odors and smells. And you'll love every second of it."

Safe to say, they don't make 'em like they used to, and some would say that goes for young people too.

So the CAF AirPower History Tour is a great opportunity to learn first-hand from the planes and the veterans of World War II.

And it'll be at the Dallas Executive Airport Friday through Sunday.