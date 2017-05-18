Driver shot and killed in morning road rage, Richardson police search for suspect

RICHARDSON – An apparent road rage shooting left one person dead in Richardson Thursday morning and a shooter on the loose. The southbound frontage road of US 75 between Campbell Road and Belt Line Road is closed as police investigate.

The shooting was reported to Richardson police about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Arapaho Road and the southbound service road of US 75 Central Expressway. Police say the shooter went east on Arapaho from Central in a white vehicle, unknown make and model. Any, Early reports say the shooter is not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-744-4800.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

The SB frontage road between Campbell Rd. and Belt Line is currently closed. We are investigating a road rage shooting, one person deceased. pic.twitter.com/BkKIKub5vv — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) May 18, 2017