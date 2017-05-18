New device helps prevent concussions for soccer players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- The game of soccer is hard-hitting and physically demanding. There are few who know more about that than the girls' soccer team at Diamond Hill-Jarvis high school in Fort Worth.

“I tried to save a goal, the keeper went out and I just hit my head, and I just fell and blacked out for a bit,” DHJ Girls Soccer player Anissa Zapata said.

“There was this girl dribbling down the line and I had slide tackled her and she fell on my head. I tried getting her off, and that's all I remember after that,” Teammate Heimi Munoz added.

Shad Green Head girls soccer Coach, told Newsfix, “As we are becoming more aware of the repercussions of concussions we are starting to see there needs to be more precautions taken to protect the girls and the players as they play.”

During the 2016 girls soccer season, the team reported 14 concussions for their players. They missed a total of 82 games, not to mention class time.

“Once these girls went through our concussion protocol and they were given the okay to return to play, what were we going to do to protect them?” said Coach Green.

“Last year we almost lost half of our team because of concussions and we got these head gears that protect your head,” Longtime DHJ Soccer player Sandra Maya said.

The answer for this team -- believe it or not -- was in the form of headband called the Halo 3.

"We hit those head balls and they just go straight in without hurting our face,” Valerie Pina said

The headbands cost about $50, which is not exactly pocket change for most families, but the folks who make the band donated some head gear to the players.

“We were gifted some as part of the donation, which is really exciting because not only (are) all the varsity girls are going to have halo`s, all of our JV girls will have one as well.”

The problems with concussions won't be going away anytime soon, but with new technology, athletes can at least have a head start.