The homeless aren't just invisible when they're tucked away under bridges or in tent villages.

Often, they can be invisible right in front of our eyes.

As a part of our series with HomeBless Life, we documented the work of Laterras R. Whitfield and his mission to bless the homeless.

We got a first hand look at how people treated Pops before and after his makeover. Even more impactful, we got to see how Pops sees himself afterwards.

Watch and learn about Pops and his story here:

