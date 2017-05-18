HomeBless Life – Episode 4: Pops is Poppin’

Pops has been homeless off and on for going on 30 years.

In this episode, we take a look at how people treat the homeless and what a difference it makes when Pops gets blessed.

A difference not only on how people see Pops, but how he feels inside. Watch Pops get a makeover and a special surprise.

“HomeBless Life” is an inspirational web-series, hosted by national playwright and director Laterras R. Whitfield, that displays acts of kindness to bless the homeless. Whitfield and his team dedicates each episode to converge on a homeless individual or group of the displaced and blesses them beyond their wildest dreams. This series motivates viewers to, “b” the blessing for the homeless.