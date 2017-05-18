Dozens of gang members arrested during a string of raids in Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Good news for the streets of California. More than 40 gang members are now behind bars!

And 21 of them are members of MS-13, which is considered to be one of the country's most violent gangs.

President Donald Trump had this to say about them during his NRA speech just last month, "you know about MS-13? It's not pleasant for them anymore, folks. That's a bad group."

Maybe he knew something we didn't?

Regardless, almost a thousand armed officers caught the gang bangers off-guard or asleep during a string of raids early Wednesday morning.

But the news doesn't stop there. According to acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Brown, more than half of those arrested are illegal immigrants. Interestingly enough, MS-13 is a gang that's known to target illegals.

It has tens of thousands of members worldwide and is considered to be one of the largest criminal organizations in the U.S.

Some of the freshly arrested suspects can face decades in federal prison or the death penalty, depending on the charges they face.

Obviously, this won't bring an end to all gang-related crimes in the U.S., but it sure takes us one step closer to doing so - especially if raids like this continue.