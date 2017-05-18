Cowboys Fit officially opens at The Star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys are giving the gym a major upgrade. Today the team officially opened Cowboys Fit, a new gym and training facility located at the Star in Frisco.

“This is an incredibly unique way for our fans to engage in the Dallas Cowboys in an experience never seen before,” Jerry Jones Jr. said.

Since it’s the Cowboys, you know it’s gonna be extravagant. The gym comes stocked with state of the art machines, a recovery lounge that the players themselves use, not to mention a rooftop pool that overlooks the team’s practice field.

“You get a chance to train beside our players and cheerleaders, you’ll get a chance to train with them, spin with them, do yoga them or be taught by them,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson. “But most importantly, hopefully, you will want to create that same kind of ethos and mentality in how you want to transform your own self to be the best that you can be.”

The gym shares the same floor as the cheerleader’s dance studio, so you’ll probably see plenty of flexing trying to impress America’s Sweethearts.

Memberships start at $88 per month or $138 a month for couples. And hey, maybe that added motivation of Dak, Zeke and Dez walking in while you’re slacking can be just what you need to shed a few pounds!