Convinced there will be a ‘Trexit’? Well… put your money on it!

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- From the Stanley Cup to the 2017 NBA playoffs there are tons of things to put your money on right now! But perhaps the Donald's drama is trumping all monetary bets.

People are logging on to websites like PredictIt.com to predict a possible "Trexit". With over 200,000 shares, the big money question is: "Will Donald Trump be impeached in 2017?"

The 'yes' or 'no' answers are earning people all over the world a few coins.

Believe it or not, the price of a 'yay' hit a record .33-cents this week, meaning that 33% of betters think Trump will be impeached soon. Just like the controversy coming out the White House this board goes up and down.

So would you put your money where Trump's mouth is? Or maybe you'll have better luck betting on the Triple Crown!