13 hurt after car crashes into pedestrians in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — The New York City Fire Department is working a vehicle incident in Times Square that injured multiple pedestrians, according to WPIX.



According to reports, the car crashed onto a busy sidewalk around 12 p.m. on Thursday, according to witness accounts and photos posted online.

FDNY said 13 patients were being treated on the scene and none have been taken to area hospitals.

According to CBS New York, NYPD officials said the “motive” is “not terrorism” and a 26-year-old male is in custody.

President Trump is “aware” of the Times Square incident and will continue to receive updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on Thursday.



What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

