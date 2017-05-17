We Remember: Dallas Police Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dignity, honor, and respect were on full display Wednesday at the Dallas Police Memorial. An entire community paid tribute to their fallen brothers and sisters in blue, along with the family members they left behind.

"The sworn and the citizens united to honor those that have fallen for Dallas, for our city,” Mayor Mike Rawlings said.

"The Dallas Police Department is made of passionate professionals who take pride in their work and strive to make strong and lasting relationships with the Dallas community."

The ceremony paid special tribute to the men who lost their lives on the job during the Dallas shooting last July.

"Every day since July 7 has been difficult," said Isabel Zamarripa, the widow of Patricio E. Zamarripa. "I think it’s nice that everyone took time out of their schedules to come out here and show respect and honor for these young men and women who sacrificed their lives for the city and for everyone here."

The service included a performance by the Dallas Police Choir, the reading of the Roll Call to Honor, a three-round volley (gun salute), Taps, and a fly over by the Dallas police helicopter.

"It’s overwhelming and its beautiful service that they provided for the officers,” said one in attendance. “It’s a good thing, what they're doing to keep their memories alive."

So to our fallen and to the men and women who suit up every day, we thank you for being the heroes behind the badge.