Starbucks computer problems leave coffee drinkers steaming

SEATTLE, WA -- When people don't get their morning coffee, they can be real monsters!

Some people woke up to smell the coffee only to realize they couldn't get any!

When thousands of customers went to get their regular Cup of Joe from Starbucks on Tuesday, they were told Starbucks suffered a computer outage in their stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Thankfully it was because of an overnight technology update for the cash registers and not the ransomware attacks going on, but ultimately the glitch meant that customers couldn't pay! No pay equals no coffee!

There were a few shops that closed up, but others accepted cash. Some even went as far as to have baristas hand out free coffee! That didn't stop people from going to twitter to espresso themselves:

One person said:

Blame the Russians.⚡️ “In other news, Starbucks was hit by a system outage”https://t.co/cHQlNUXTTG — Monique Aimee Dyer🎃 (@MoniqueADyer) May 16, 2017

This guy wasn't happy about his lack of java:

@Starbucks is experiencing a Company wide POS outage.. the morning I really need coffee, this happens 🙄 — Jonathon (@J_Andrews20) May 16, 2017

This one got it right:

Nationwide outage in the Starbucks system is as close to the War of the Worlds as I can imagine will happen. — 713. (@chainintatum) May 16, 2017

So if you had to do your daily grind without your daily brew, we feel for you, but we shouldn't cry over spilled coffee, right?