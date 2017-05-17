Russian to judgement: a lot is going on with the Trump administration right now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- It seems like every few hours something new is coming out of D.C. whether it's the good, the bad, or the ugly (scratch that. Nothing good has come out of D.C. in years).

Anyways, a few words we haven't heard in a while are making their rounds today, after President Trump allegedly asked former FBI director James Comey to end the investigation into Michael Flynn.

Yeah, that has democrats throwing the phrase "obstruction of justice" around along with another word we've heard before: “impeachment.”

"I rise today, Mister Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America," said Rep. Al Green from Texas.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government reform is already requesting any Comey memos and documents to start their own investigation. The ACLU is doing the same -- in the form of a FOIA request.

But the Comey thing isn't the only issue that has much of the media hysterical. Remember what the other thing is? Trump supposedly sharing intelligence with Russian officials.

Well, the president may be getting some help from an unlikely source. Vladimir Putin said no classified information was given to Russia and he's even willing to provide a transcript of the conversation to prove that.

For his part, President Trump doesn't seem too worried.

"No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down,” said the president while speaking during a commencement speech to U.S. Coast Guard Academy Graduates. “You can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."

So what's next? At this point -- who knows? On a scale of one to ten everyone seems to be at an eleven when it comes to President Trump!

So what we should all do right now is take a breath, because we all know something else will happen that'll probably take it away.