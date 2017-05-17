Forney softball player dies after being run over at team dinner

FORNEY – Forney High School is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old classmate and softball player run over by a car as she was leaving a team dinner.

Emily Galiano and her varsity softball teammates were leaving a team dinner Tuesday evening when, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, several girls got into a white Jeep in the driveway of a home in the 13000 block of Hollow Drive, just outside Forney city limits. There “was some horseplay” and as the 16-year-old female driver moved the Jeep, Emily fell under the tire and was run over.

Emily was airlifted to Baylor Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where she died shortly after arriving. An investigation is still underway, but authorities say it appears to be a tragic accident and no criminal charges are expected.

The team was scheduled to play against Mansfield Lakeridge Wednesday; the game has been postponed.

Parents, counselors, chaplains, and others in the close-knit small town responded to the scene late Tuesday. Counselors were on hand during a prayer vigil at the high school Wednesday morning and will be available for students all week. A candlelight vigil for Emily will be held Saturday night.

I love you so much em… stay strong babe!!!!❤️ #prayersforemily pic.twitter.com/w9iebUSDM8 — kambell (@kamcoker) May 17, 2017

I don't know what to say bc words can't describe how much you will be missed. Just know that we love you and you have changed so many lives pic.twitter.com/1UXW3SDdDd — Hannah (@HannahHoldbrook) May 17, 2017