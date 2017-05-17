Paid to travel and drink?! Dallas “Beer Babe” scores sweet summer gig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- In a perfect world, most of us would have pretty simple summer plan: do some traveling, make a little extra money, drink a few beers.

Well, Trina-Jo Pardo of Richardson has even better summer plans: all of the above!

"Traveling and exploring," said Pardo, "and tasting wonderful beer."

Yep, it's called the Drink It Internship, from World of Beer.

Trina-Jo was one of four interns chosen out of over 7,000 applicants.

She'll spend the summer traveling to breweries all over the world and finding new brews to add to World of Beer's offerings while sharing her adventures on social media.

It's a job anyone might want but few are as qualified as Trina-Jo.

This 27-year-old Navy veteran is a beer expert.

"There's different types of beer; there's different complexities, but at the end of the day a beer's a beer," she told NewsFix. "And that kind of reminds me of the people. We're all different, we all bring something different to the table, but at the end of the day we're all just people."

Pardo says there's a beer for everyone, and she even brewed up a blog, calling herself the Dallas Beer Babe.

"The beer community in Dallas is growing so fast," she said, "We should tell the world that Dallas has great beer!"

So when she heard about the internship that would give her a chance to rep the Big D's beer scene all over the world, it was a no-brainer!

She made an audition video, progressed through several rounds of competition, and the rest is history.

Maybe the best part of her gig is that it's paid - $12,000 over four months ain't bad!

She'll leave for the first stop on her tour on Sunday, the day after she graduates from SMU.

And even if the summer is a hot one, this beer babe will have plenty of cold ones.