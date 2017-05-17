LISTEN: Bill Cosby suggests racism is behind sexual assault claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- Well, Bill Cosby suddenly has a lot to say.

We hadn't heard a peep out of the normally outspoken comedian since dozens of women came forward accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting them. That is... until now.

Cosby finally broke his silence by telling SiriusXM's Michael Smerconish he thinks he "could be" the victim of racism and revenge.

"But your accusers are both black and white," Smerconish said.

"It's not all... not every," Cosby said. "But I do think there's some."

This all comes three weeks before Cosby's sexual assault trial gets underway. But don't think you'll hear more from him on the the stand. Cosby told Smerconish he will not testify.

But why?

"I just don't want to sit there and have to figure out what I believe is the truthful answer," Cosby said.

So, either you're thinking, "That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard in my life." Or in the words of Phylicia Rashad, "This is about the obliteration of legacy." Either way, only time will tell if Bill Cosby is going from JELL-O to plain ole jail.

Listen to the full Cosby convo below: