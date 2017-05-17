Keller teacher makes epic comeback on Jeopardy game show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Keller teacher just made an epic comeback on jeopardy!

David Clemmons, a Keller High School history teacher, is part of the teacher's tournament on the game show.

The Keller High School community gathered together for a watch party to witness Clemmons' winning revival.

He was in last place and in the red, when he managed to come back and win the game!

He's now a finalist in the tournament.

Clemmons has won $27,600 so far.

Being that the show was filmed in March, he was contractually bound not to speak about the results of the show.