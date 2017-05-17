Fidget spinner sends Texas girl to emergency room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Fidget spinners are all the rage with kids these days, but one Texas mom is warning parents about the device.

Kelly Rose Joniec says a fidget spinner sent her 10 year old daughter to the hospital and ultimately, the operating room.

Joniec says her and her daughter were driving home when she suddenly saw her turn red.

Turns out, the girl had put part of the fidget spinner in her mouth and ended up swallowing a 'bushing' that had come off one of the toy's prongs.

X-rays showed the bushing was stuck in the girl's esophagus.

She had to have endoscopic surgery to remove it.