Are you for real? Man sues date for texting during a movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN -- You know that song by Taylor Swift, We are never getting back together? Well, that may ring true after the date we're about to tell you about.

A guy from Austin is suing the girl he just went on a date with.

Why you ask?! Because she wouldn't stop texting during a showing of Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2, on May 6.

Yup, Brandon Vezmar tells the Austin American-Statesman it was a "first date from hell." He has filed a petition for $17.31, the price of the 3-d movie ticket.

His petition states:

After the movie started, defendant activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages, in direct violation of the theater's policy.

Now, the woman, who does not want her name released, does not deny texting but says she didn't do it as much as Vezmar claims.

She also says she was just trying to console a friend who was fighting with her boyfriend.

Talk about a plot twist!