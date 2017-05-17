A sneak peek at the new home of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — The AT&T Byron Nelson tees off Thursday, for the last time in Las Colinas. Yeah, after playing in the area for 35 tourneys, the Nelson is headed to south Dallas and the brand new Trinity Forest Golf Club.

“We’re all looking forward to the opportunities it’s going to bring to grow the tournament,” said Eddy Moore with the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. “It’s also going to bring us into another community that we’ve been serving for almost 98 years and it’s great to be here, doing the things that we do and bringing more people to this community.”

The new place is a classic “links-style” course. That means rolling hills, “double greens,” where two holes end on the same green, and tall grass and flowers growing all around.

“This is a one of a kind course on the PGA Tour,” Moore said. “We’re so excited about that and we know the players are going to be excited about that.”

But it’s bittersweet saying goodbye to the Four Seasons in Las Colinas, a course where local legend Jordan Spieth got his start. So here’s the question we all have: what’s going to happen to that big Byron Nelson statue out there?

“I really don’t know the answer to that question,” Moore laughed. “Wish I did!”

So we’ll find all that out eventually. As for the Byron Nelson tournament, just like every other major sport in Dallas, it’s got itself a new home now.