GRANBURY - Prom will soon feel a bit different for students in Granbury High School.

The district says starting next year, all students will be required to take a breathalyzer at prom.

The goal is to cut down on underage drinking.

Prosper ISD announced a similar policy last month.

Granbury has used breathalyzers in the past, but it's always been optional. Now, if students to partake in a "turn up," it'll be a little harder for them to do it with alcohol.