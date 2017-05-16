Watch: high school students voluntarily get pepper sprayed for their criminal science class

BARBERTON, Ohio – What a way to be dedicated to your education.

A video of students at an Ohio high school getting pepper sprayed has gone viral.

As part of defense tactics training for their criminal science technology class, students and parents of Barberton High School signed a waiver that opted them in to either be swabbed or receive a quick burst to the face of pepper spray.

The video shows the students standing outside against a brick wall anticipating the painful spray while hearing their classmates screaming in discomfort.

“Stop resisting, please comply” can be heard by the officer before he sprays them in the face.

This defense tactic exercise was completely voluntary for each student.