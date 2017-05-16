Tying the knot to… yourself? People marrying themselves is becoming a thing 💍

People marrying themselves is the new relationship trend of 2017.

“Sologamy,” the new term for marrying yourself, has grown in popularity this year, helping people accept that they are enough for their lives.

“I would describe it as women saying yes to themselves,” Erika Anderson, a woman who married herself last year, said. “It means that we are enough, even if we are not partnered with someone else.”

People are marrying themselves to celebrate independence.

Since the movement, companies are trying to capitalized.

San Francisco company, IMarriedMe.com sells “sologamy” kits that include vows, daily affirmation cards and a wedding band and Canadian company, Marry Yourself, offers photography and consulting.