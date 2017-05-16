Romp on his rear? Why ‘RompHIMs’ might be your #MCM’s summer ’17 outfit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- From clip-in man buns to male skirts, we thought we had seen it all! But, it looks like another trend for the fellas is way too fashion-forward for our fancy! Introducing: rompers for men, a.k.a brompers,a.k.a romphims, a.k.a., "What the hell are y'all thinking?!"

It's that one-piece summer suit the ladies like to wear, only in masculine form. According to a Kickstarter campaign raising money to fund this fashion project, the romphim is a revolution.

The outfit hasn't officially gone mainstream yet but a couple of business school bros say they thought of the idea over some beers and are now looking for your support.

Well, we took this #romphim talk to Twitter and surprisingly there are mixed reviews.

Buss that romphim open, and I tell him bring it back pic.twitter.com/oqY8IC4DZX — Luke Thighwalker (@_NurseRatchet) May 16, 2017

When you call customer service cause your romphim 2 days late and the party tomorrow pic.twitter.com/F3yujw8pQr — JC👌🏽 (@jwr1ght_) May 16, 2017

how many babies would I have if a man showed up in that romphim: pic.twitter.com/kB0NmImCyy — Daytime Knight Rider (@TimelineAngel) May 16, 2017

Some are even claiming the 'romphim' has already been worn by Cam Newton and a couple of other fashion-forward celebs.

Let's not forget that Cam was the true pioneer of the romphim pic.twitter.com/ly4FrSNw1s — Joz (@notorious_J_O_Z) May 16, 2017

Man, y'all have been sleep. My boy Romey Rome been heavy on the Romphim game pic.twitter.com/jcTrluL0X9 — Drew Pearson's Son (@mumbles_j) May 16, 2017

BTW: that Kickstarter campaign we mentioned has already collected over $60,000 and exceeded its goal. So, whether you like it or not, your #mcm might be romping all summer '17.