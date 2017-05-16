It’s All Good! Earn an upcoming Tony Awards experience…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right now, it's more important than ever to advocate for arts education. So that's why the Broadway League Foundation and American Theater Wing are taking flight.

Both organizations giving one lucky person a chance to win a trip to the 2017 Tony Awards.

This Tony experience includes travel, red carpet access and full VIP vibes. All you have to do is log on to their Prizeo page and donate for your big bid.

Between Broadway League and American Theater Wing, both foundations are working toward one common goal: Making the world of Broadway theater diverse and more accessible to less fortunate.

So save the drama and excuses, donate for your chance at an award winning adventure. Check out the campaign video below: