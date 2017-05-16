× Dealer gets 20 years in federal prison in Dallas County meth conspiracy

DALLAS – A member of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating out of Balch Springs, Pleasant Grove and Seagoville has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison last week.

Guadalupe “Sleepy” Segovia, 44, was part of a 19 member group that conspired 6,700 grams of methamphetamine when seized by federal agents.

Agents seized approximately 62 grams of marijuana, 20 ml of gamma hydroxybutyrate, 2.5 grams of heroin and 13.2 grams of methamphetamine oil. They also found 12 firearms and $12,379 in cash.

Out of the 19 members, 11 were women. Each of the members pleaded guilty to at least one of their charges.

Segovia has a lengthy criminal history in Dallas County including being convicted of evading arrest, burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify himself to law enforcement, evading detention and interfering with emergency personnel.

Wiht all of these guilty pleas, two were misdemeanors.